Video: Messi Scores Stunning Free-Kick On MLS Debut

Argentine icon Lionel Messi scored on his debut for Major League Soccer (MLS) club Inter Miami against Cruz Azul in the League Cup Group Stage on Saturday, July 22 at the DRV PNK Stadium.

Finnish midfielder Robert Taylor gave Inter Miami the lead in the 44th minute and 10 minutes Messi laced his boots and came from the bench for his debut.

However Mexican winger Uriel Antuna equalised for his club Cruz Azul in the 65th minute of the game.

But Messi was to have the last laugh as he scored a last gasp winner with a trademark free kick in the 94th minute.

New signing Sergio Busquets also made his debut in the game, but Jordi Alba will be playing his first game for the club later.

Many American Sports celebrities like Serena Williams and LeBron James were in the Stadium to watch the game. Reddit founder and Williams’ husband Alexis Ohanian was in the stadium to watch Messi’s performance.

Inter Miami co-owner David Beckham also cheered Messi on from the stands.

Messi so far has one goal in one appearance for Inter Miami.

Inter Miami are currently 15th in the MLS Eastern Conference with 18 points from 22 matches this season.

Copyright © 2022 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in Completesports.com may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without the prior written authority of Completesports.com.