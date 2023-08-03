SPORT

Video: Messi Scores In Third Consecutive Game As Inter Miami Win Again

Lionel Messi scored in his third straight game for Inter Miami bagging yet another brace for Inter Miami in their 3-1 win against Orlando City in a Leagues Cup game on Thursday.

It is now back-to-back brace for Messi and his fifth goal in his first three games for Inter Miami.

The 2022 World Cup winner scored the first goal of the game in the 7thminute from a Robert Taylor assist and Uruguayan midfielder Cesar Araujo equalised for Orlando City ten minutes later.

Messi handed over penalty duties to Araujo who converted from the spot in the 51st minute to make it 2-1.

The seven time Ballon d’Or winner scored his second goal of the game in the 72nd minute with a right footed strike in the box to seal the win for the MLS side.

Inter Miami are currently bottom in the Major League Soccer (MLS) standing with 18 points from 22 games.

