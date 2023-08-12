SPORT

Video: Messi Scores In 5th Consecutive Game For Inter Miami

Photo of Reporter Reporter Send an email 38 mins ago
0 322 1 minute read

Lionel Messi continued his impressive scoring run as he bagged one of the goals in Inter Miami’s 4-0 win against Charlotte to reach the semi-finals of the Leagues Cup on Friday.

Messi has now scored in five straight games for Inter Miami.

Also, the former Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain star has scored eight goals in five games in the Leagues Cup making him the top scorer so far.

In the quarter-finals against Charlotte, the 2022 FIFA World Cup winner scored the fourth goal with four minutes left to play.

Inter Miami will take on fellow American club Philadelphia Union in the semi-finals on August 15.

Mexican club Leon are the current champions of the Leagues Cup.

The Leagues Cup is an annual association football competition between clubs from Major League Soccer (MLS) and Liga MX in North America, hosted in the United States and Canada.

It debuted in July 2019 with four teams from both leagues participating.

The first edition was a single-elimination tournament hosted in the US with a final played in Las Vegas on September 18, 2019.

Copyright © 2022 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in Completesports.com may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without the prior written authority of Completesports.com.


Tags
Photo of Reporter Reporter Send an email 38 mins ago
0 322 1 minute read
Photo of Reporter

Reporter

Related Articles

Erling Haaland: Records Manchester City Striker Could Break As The New Season Begins

4 mins ago

EPL Table Ahead Of Saturday Games As Arsenal Face Nottingham Forest & Newcastle Face Aston Villa

17 mins ago

Transfer News: Chelsea To Launch New Bid For Caicedo, Romeo Lavia Set To Join Chelsea

29 mins ago

Transfer News: Dembele Signs For PSG

52 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button