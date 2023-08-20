Video: Messi Scores As Inter Miami Lift First-Ever Trophy

Lionel Messi scored as Inter Miami beat Nashville SC on penalties on Saturday night to lift the Leagues Cup, their first-ever trophy.

After regulation time ended 1-1, Inter Miami triumphed 10-9 with Messi converting the first spot kick.





The 2022 FIFA World Cup winner created a new record as he landed his 44th trophy in his career, surpassing former Barcelona teammate Dani Alves (43).

Messi continued his impressive scoring run in the Leagues Cup as his goal against Nashville took his tally to 10 which earned him the Golden Boot.

The former Barcelona and PSG star was also named Player of the Tournament.

He opened the scoring in the 23rd minute, dribbling past a Nashville defender and unleashed a bending shot from just outside the penalty box into the top left corner.

Nashville equalised in the 56th minute when Fafa Picault’s header off a corner kick ricocheted off Miami’s Benjamin Cremaschi and into the net off goalkeeper Drake Callender.



