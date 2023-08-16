Video: Messi Scores As Inter Miami Beat Philadelphia To Reach Leagu

Lionel Messi was at his best mettle again as he netted a goal as Inter Miami thrashed Philadelphia Union 4-1 to reach the final of the League Cup.

It took just three minutes for Miami to take the lead, as Josef Martinez found the bottom corner to give the visiting team the perfect start.

Messi doubled their lead inside 20 minutes with a stunning goal from 36 yards to

Jordi Alba punished Philadelphia late in the first half to open his account for Miami, rushing forward and lifting his effort past Andre Blake after Robert Taylor played him through.

However, Alejandro Bedoya finally pulled one back on 73 minutes for Philadelphia Union, converting with a clever finish following a corner.

David Ruiz scored his second career goal for Miami and dashed any hope of a late comeback.

Copyright © 2022 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in Completesports.com may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without the prior written authority of Completesports.com.