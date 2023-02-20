SPORT

Video: Messi Nominated For Laureus Sportsman Of The Year Award

PSG forward, Lionel Messi has been nominated for the Laureus Sportsman of the year award.

Messi had a stellar year in which he won the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar and bagged the player of the tournament award, scoring seven goals and providing three assists in the process.

According to Laureus.com, Messi has been nominated alongside Kylian Mbappe who was runner-up at the World Cup, Motor racing legend Max Verstappen, Mondo Duplantis (Athletics), Rafael Nadal (Tennis) and Stephen Curry (Basketball).

This is Messi’s seventh time to be nominated for the award, he won the award in 2020 and he remains the only person from a team Sport to ever win the award.

Messi scored 35 goals and provided 30 assists from 51 games in 2022, and he won the 2021/22 French Ligue 1 with Paris Saint-Germain.

He has scored 11 goals and made 10 assists in 19 League matches for the Parisians in the ongoing season.

