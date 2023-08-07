Video: Messi Nets For Inter Miami In Spectacular Com

Argentine legend Lionel Messi was once again on the score sheet for Inter Miami as they sealed a win over FC Dallas in the Leagues Cup on Monday, August 7 at the Toyota Stadium.

At full time the game was tied at 4-4 and Inter Miami won the ensuing penalty shootout 4-1.

The former Barcelona trio of Messi, Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba all started the game.

Messi scored the first goal of the game in the sixth minute with a trademark Alba link up.

However Argentine midfielder Facundo Quignon levelled the scores for Dallas FC in the 37th minute and eight minutes later Bernard Kamungo gave Dallas FC the lead.

Alan Velasco made it 3-1 for his team in 63rd minute but two minutes later 18 year Benjamin Cremaschi made 3-2 via another Messi-Alba link up.

An unfortunate own goal from Robert Taylor made it 4-2 but a Messi free kick forced an own goal from Marco Farfan in the 80th minute.

Messi scored the 64th free kick of his career to make it 4-4 in the 85th minute.

The game went straight to penalties after 90 minutes and Inter Miami won the ensuing spot kicks 5-3.

Messi has netted seven goals and notched one assist in four games for Inter Miami.

Inter Miami will play the Leagues Cup quarter-final against the winner of the round of 16 match between Charlotte FC and Houston on Friday, August 11.



