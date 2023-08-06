Video: Messi Has Been Fantastic In MLS -Klinsmann

Former Germany striker Jurgen Klinsmann says that Argentine icon Lionel Messi has been fantastic since his move to Major League Soccer MLS club Inter Miami this current summer transfer window.

Messi has set Inter Miami alight as he has scored in every game since joining the club from French outfit Paris Saint-Germain.

Speaking on ESPN FC, Klinsmann said Messi’s transfer to the MLS is a brilliant move.

“I think it’s fantastic,” said Klinsmann

“I always said over the last year, yeah I mean obviously I saw him live, I was at the World Cup, so more than 30 games at the World Cup in Qatar. I saw him winning that World Cup.

“I said if he makes a move from Paris then I’ll only place he should go is the MLS. He made that move because it’s a brilliant move. He’s still brilliant, he’s still world class he can enjoy his football in the MLS.

“He finally put himself on the same level as Diego Armando Maradona by winning this World Cup that we all hoped for Messi, so this move to MLS is brilliant for all parties.”

Messi has racked up five goals and one assist in three games for Inter Miami.

Up next for Inter Miami is a Leagues Cup round of 16 clash with FC Dallas on Monday, August 7 at the Toyota Stadium.



