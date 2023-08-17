Video: Messi, Haaland, De Bruyne Nominated For UEFA Player Of The

Europe’s football ruling body UEFA released the names of the top three players shortlisted for their 2022/23 Player Of The Season Award.

The three players that made the award shortlist are Erling Haaland, Lionel Messi and Kevin De Bruyne.





According to UEFA.com the award is based on their performance for club and country in the period under review.

Haaland was the highest goalscorer in Europe last season with 52 goals in 53 games as he led his club Manchester City to the treble. He also was the topscorer in the Champions League and he won the Premier League golden boot with 36 goals.

De Bruyne who is Haaland’s City teammate had 26 assists across all competitions last season. He topped the Premier League assists chart with 16. He also won the continental treble of the Premier League, FA Cup and Champions League.

Messi won the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar with his native Argentina and was named player of the tournament after bagging seven goals and three assists in seven games. He also won the French Ligue 1 with Paris Saint-Germain. He won the playmaker of the season in Ligue 1 after notching a league high 16 assists.

UEFA also announced the nominees for the Coach of the Year Award category. Manchester City coach Josep Guardiola, Inter Milan gaffer Simone Inzaghi and Napoli coach Luciano Spalleti made the shortlist.

The award ceremony will be held on Thursday, August 31 at the Grimaldi Forum in Monaco.

