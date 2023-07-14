Video: Messi Goes Shopping In Florida Ahead Inter Miami Unveiling

Lionel Messi was seen doing grocery shopping with his family in a Florida supermarket after joining MLS side Inter Miami, pending his official unveiling to the fans and media on Sunday, July 16 2023.

The World Cup winner with Argentina may have thought he wouldn’t be as well known in the United States as he is in Europe. But it appears he’ll still have trouble getting past fans as he walks down the street.

According to Goal, the 35-year-old appeared in good spirits as he stocked up on groceries in Miami, his new home. He posed for numerous photos with onlookers who must have been startled to see one of football’s legends loading up his cart with grocery items.

Before his official debut as an Inter Miami player, Messi is adjusting to life in the United States. The club is preparing to renovate their 18,000-capacity DRV PNK Stadium ahead of the former Barcelona star’s MLS debut in an effort to take advantage of the tremendous amount of interest in him.

Following the signing of Messi, attendance is predicted to soar. And videos of Inter Miami’s new star’s arrival in the United States are further fueling the excitement.

Despite Messi’s arrival, the Florida-based club’s season hasn’t been fantastic on the pitch thus far. With only 18 points from 21 games after the dismissal of former manager Phil Neville, the team is currently last in the MLS Eastern Conference.

Inter Miami will be hoping that having arguably the greatest player in soccer history join them will give them the boost they need to move up the standings.

By Habeeb Kuranga

