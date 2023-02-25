Video: Messi, Busquets Remain Inter Miami Top Transfer Target –Neville

Inter Miami coach Phil Neville has revealed their determination to sign the duo of Lionel Messi and Sergio Busquets to the Major League Soccer (MLS) in America.

The David Beckham-owned team have been ambitious in the transfer market, despite MLS salary cap limitations.

Per The Times, Neville stated that both Messi and Barca veteran Sergio Busquets were targets.

“I’m not going to deny [it and say] there isn’t truth in the speculation that we’re interested in Lionel Messi and Sergio Busquets,” Neville said.

“We want to bring the best players in the world to this football club. Messi and Busquets are the two that stand out more in recent years. They’re great players who would still be a massive benefit to this organization. For MLS, it would be a game-changer.

“Since I joined Miami, I think we’ve been linked with every single top player in world football. From Sergio Ramos, Dani Alves, Robert Lewandowski, Willian, Cesc Fàbregas, Luis Suarez . . . all of them you can rattle off.

“We’re always going to be linked with the best players in the world. We had Gonzalo Higuaín and Blaise Matuidi. Now we’ve got the opportunity to bring in some new designated players [who fall outside the league’s salary cap] following their retirements.”

Copyright © 2022 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in Completesports.com may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without the prior written authority of Completesports.com.