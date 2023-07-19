Video: Messi Aiming To Play At 2026 World Cup –Stoichkov

Barcelona great Hristo Stoichkov has revealed that Lionel Messi joined Inter Miami with the aim of playing for Argentina at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

In an interview with Mundo Deportivo, Stoichkov stated that Messi didn’t just join the MLS club to retire but an opportunity to also win more titles.

“I love and respect Messi a lot. Anyone who thinks he’s going for a walk doesn’t know him. He wants to win.

“He aims for the 2026 World Cup. The first goal is the Copa América, which he will play at his home and he will prepare for it. When Messi sets out to do something, he fights to win it.

“He wants to win the US Open Cup and reach the playoffs. I am very happy that (Don) Garber, (Jorge) Mas and David Beckham have signed Leo and Sergio Busquets and have entrusted themselves to (Tata) Martino, who will lift up the team: another page opens for MLS.

“It is a very competitive league, it does not have anything to envy to anyone.”

