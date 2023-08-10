SPORT

Video: Mendy To Sue Former Club cMan City For Unpaid Wages

France defender Benjamin Mendy is reportedly suing his former club Manchester City for over 11.5 million dollars in unpaid wages.

According to insidesport.in, Mendy, who was recently cleared of rape and attempted rape charges, claims he is owed 9-10 million pounds gross by City.

Mendy’s accountant told the High Court in London that the player’s agent is in negotiations with City to get the back pay on the basis that he has been found not guilty.

He said City had not paid Mendy since September 2021, when he was suspended by the club after the charges against him were announced.

Mendy, who is now playing for Ligue 1 side FC Lorient, is also selling his house in Cheshire to avoid bankruptcy, as he owes almost £800,000 in tax debt to HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC), the court heard.

He joined Manchester City in 2017 from Monaco for a reported fee of £52m, making him the world’s most expensive defender at the time.

He won three Premier League titles with City under manager Pep Guardiola. He made 75 appearances for City in all competitions, scoring two goals and providing 14 assist.

Mendy was accused of raping or sexually assaulting six women between October 2020 and August 2021 at his home or in nightclubs.

He denied all the charges and was found not guilty of six counts of rape and one of sexual assault by a jury at Chester Crown Court last month.

