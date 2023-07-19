SPORT

Video: Mendy Joins Lorient After Rape Acquittal

Former Manchester City left-back Benjamin Mendy has signed a two-year deal with Lorient.

The Ligue 1 club confirmed Mendy’s signing on their website on Wednesday.

On Friday, Mendy was found not guilty of rape and attempted rape by a jury at Chester Crown Court.

Earlier this year he had been found not guilty of sexual offences against a number of women but the jury were unable to reach verdicts on the two charges and there was a retrial.

The 29-year-old became the Premier League’s most expensive defender when City paid £52m to Monaco for him in 2017.

He won three titles with City and was part of France’s World Cup-winning squad in 2018.

Mendy was released by treble winners City when his contract expired at the end of June, last playing for the club in August 2021.

