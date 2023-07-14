Video: Melbet Promo Code Nigeria 2023: Registration, Deposit, Bonus

As one of the leading betting sites in Nigeria, Melbet offers new customers an exclusive welcome bonus of ₦45000 when you enter promo code COMPLETE. Within this article, you’ll learn all about the MelBet Nigeria promo code, how to sign up and register, and the welcome bonus available.

Clearly a popular product, MelBet is a newcomer to the industry whose success is already well-established.

MELbet is a good bookmaker. It has high odds, which are its main selling point. MELbet offers a wide variety of sports to bet on. One of the first things that MelBet have to offer is their exciting game line-up, which includes the likes of horse racing, football, bowling, snooker, tennis, amongst others. While the interface makes for an attractive design, this is really more of a functional design. Perfect for sports bettors looking for a betting website where all the information they need are in one place.

Why Play Melbet?: Positives and Negatives of MelBet

For the last decade, online betting has remained one of the most popular forms of entertainment. What attracts so many people to bookmakers is the possibility of winning big money with small bets. That’s exactly what Melbet is about.

You are looking for a trusted bookmaker offering not only friendly welcome bonuses but also the possibility of winning jackpots. Then Melbet is your right choice.

Positives

This is one of the best features of melbet, it is extremely easy to use and navigate. You can easily find what you are looking for without having to go through a bunch of menus or sub-pages.

This is another great feature of melbet because it allows users to have access to their funds as soon as they make a deposit or withdrawal request. There are no long waiting periods before you can get your money out, which can be frustrating if you need it right away!

Easy deposits and withdrawals

It allows users to have access to their funds as soon as they make a deposit or withdrawal request, which means less time waiting around for approval. Some methods take up about 15 minutes but card transactions can take as much as 5 days.

Negatives

Live-streaming option is limited.

How To Play MelBet: Review Ratings

Overall Rating 7.5/10

When it comes to review ratings, we’re very honest. However, we know that not every site is perfect, and we want to give you the opportunity to try out a new one before you judge it based on its first impression.

So, let’s dive into our experience with Melbet:

Ease of Registration: 8/10

It was very easy to sign up and start playing. There was no hassle with verification or any other hoops that have made some similar sites difficult to get through in the past. The site itself is very clean and clear—you can see all the information you need right there on the homepage.

They currently have a variety of bonuses and promotions, which is an important criterion for most users (beginner and experienced).

The deposit options are fairly standard. It’s great that they offer both credit cards and bank transfers, as well as payment methods that aren’t limited to only one type of payment method.

Their betting markets are fairly standard, but they do offer some more exotic options, such as over/under bets and top/bottom wagers. Both of which are great for those looking for something different from what you’re used to seeing in online bookmakers’ betting windows.

User/App betting experience: 8/10

The mobile app is pretty straightforward and has some advanced features like live-streaming and push notifications when there’s news.

Speed of withdrawal 7/10

The speed at which withdrawals are processed is good. As mentioned earlier, the withdrawal period varies by the method used. You’ll usually have your money in your account within 1-5 days with a card transaction, but withdrawal with Neteller or Skrill takes about 15 minutes.

The customer support is fairly responsive. You can reach them for any difficulty you may have.

Steps To Register

The registration of a sport betting account on Melbet is a breeze.

Firstly, visit the Melbet website and choose your registration option

Registration via email

Select your country

Enter your email address

Choose a post-registration bonus

Enter a promo code if you have any

Accept the terms and conditions

As soon as you have completed all steps from above, a confirmation email will be sent to your email address.

You will receive a confirmation e-mail at the address provided with a link to confirm your account. Follow this link to complete the registration process.

One-click Registration

Choose your country

Select your currency

Pick out a pre-registration bonus

Enter your promo code (optional)

Accept the terms and conditions.

To create your account by phone is the exact same as above, except that you will be required to enter your phone number.

How To Login

It is very simple. All you have to do is literally click the login button, and you will be instantly logged in.

Once you have your username and password, you need to fill in a second step which is also extremely easy. In the account section, you need to choose a security question and answer it. Once you have done that, simply enter your email address and click on confirm email that will take only a few seconds. After that is done, you can log into Melbet from any device or from any location in the world.

To bet on Melbet, you need to open a Melbet account and make a deposit. With a funded Melbet account, you can place bets on a wide variety of sports and betting markets in the Melbet sportsbook.

Promotions and Signup Offers

The company offers both free signup bonus as well as deposit bonuses and cashback rewards.

As of right now, Melbet’s welcome bonus is a 200% match-up offer of up to $200. Your first deposit must be at least $20 to qualify for this bonus. New players are the only ones eligible to take advantage of this offer. It is also an opt-in bonus.

Wrap Up

There’s a lot of questions out there about the ins and outs of online gambling. That makes sense, though, as not many people know what’s good and what isn’t in the gaming world. The truth is MelBet is a decent site and not an outright scam like some others out there. You can have a grand old time with this one and will be rewarded for your efforts.

FAQs

What is the minimum deposit for Melbet?

With the exception of the welcome bonus, you can deposit as little as $1 on the site. Depending on the bonus, users may have to deposit a different amount. No matter what method is used, all deposits are instantaneous. Almost all of the methods are free.

Can you cash out on Melbet?

Melbet withdrawals are simple thanks to its easy-to-use website, which requires you only to log in and hover over the “My Account” button once you’ve opened the official website. The “Withdrawal funds” option will let you choose a withdrawal method and complete the withdrawal process.

Is Melbet a trusted betting site?

Yes, Melbet is a trusted betting site.

They have been in business for over 10 years, and have a good reputation amongst players and bettors. They have a Curacao license. In Nigeria, it has a valid license from Oyo State Gaming and Anambra State Gaming Company.

How long does it take to withdraw from BET?

It can take from a few hours- 7 days for a bookmaker to process your withdrawal. Most of them will email you a confirmation once it has been processed. A punter’s selected payment method will be credited with funds once the withdrawal is approved by the bookmaker.

