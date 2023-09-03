Video: Medvedev, Zverev Cruise Into Round 16

Russia’s Daniil Medvedev came out tops after holding off a spirited challenge from Argentina’s Sebastian Baez and reach the US Open round of 16.

The third seed who lifted the title in 2021, overcame Baez in three sets of 6-2 6-2 7-6 (8-6).

Medvedev third seed also finished his previous match against Chris O’Connell in the early hours and said finishing so late was “tough”.

The 27-year-old will play Alex de Minaur in the fourth round after the Australian 13th seed recorded a straightforward 6-1 6-3 6-2 victory over Chile’s Nicolas Jarry in one hour and 44 minutes.

Also, Alexander Zverev booked his place into the last 16 with a three sets to one against Grigor Dimitrov.

Zverev lost the first set 6-7 before taking the next three sets 7-6, 6-1, 6-1 to advance.

In the round of 16 Zverev will battle Italian sixth seed Jannik Sinner who knocked out former champion Stan Wawrinka in a 6-3 2-6 6-4 6-2 win.

Meanwhile, Russia’s Andrey Rublev also secured his last-16 spot with a 3-6 6-3 6-1 7-5 victory over Arthur Rinderknech of France.

The eighth seed will next face Britain’s Jack Draper, who reached the fourth round of a Grand Slam for the first time with a win over Michael Mmoh.