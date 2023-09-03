Video: Medvedev, Zverev Cruise Into Round 16
Russia’s Daniil Medvedev came out tops after holding off a spirited challenge from Argentina’s Sebastian Baez and reach the US Open round of 16.
The third seed who lifted the title in 2021, overcame Baez in three sets of 6-2 6-2 7-6 (8-6).
Medvedev third seed also finished his previous match against Chris O’Connell in the early hours and said finishing so late was “tough”.
The 27-year-old will play Alex de Minaur in the fourth round after the Australian 13th seed recorded a straightforward 6-1 6-3 6-2 victory over Chile’s Nicolas Jarry in one hour and 44 minutes.
Also, Alexander Zverev booked his place into the last 16 with a three sets to one against Grigor Dimitrov.
Zverev lost the first set 6-7 before taking the next three sets 7-6, 6-1, 6-1 to advance.
In the round of 16 Zverev will battle Italian sixth seed Jannik Sinner who knocked out former champion Stan Wawrinka in a 6-3 2-6 6-4 6-2 win.
Meanwhile, Russia’s Andrey Rublev also secured his last-16 spot with a 3-6 6-3 6-1 7-5 victory over Arthur Rinderknech of France.
The eighth seed will next face Britain’s Jack Draper, who reached the fourth round of a Grand Slam for the first time with a win over Michael Mmoh.
Draper, 21, is the only remaining Briton in the singles after Cameron Norrie lost to Italy’s Matteo Arnaldi and Dan Evans was beaten by defending champion Carlos Alcaraz.
