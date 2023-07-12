Video: Medvedev Sets Up Semi-final Clash With Alcaraz

Russian third seed Daniil Medvedev and Spanish top seed Carlos Alcaraz will clash in the semi-finals of the men’s singles of the 2023 Wimbledon on Wednesday.

To get to the semi-finals Medvedev, who had never been past the last 16 before, beat American Chris Eubanks in a thrilling five-set contest.

Medvedev triumphed over his American opponent 6-4 1-6 4-6 7-6 (7-4) 6-1 to progress.

In his own quarter-final tie Alcaraz beat Danish sixth seed Holger Rune 7-6 (7-3) 6-4 6-4.

Now Alcaraz and Medvedev – who have both won major titles on the US Open hard courts – will attempt to reach their first finals on the Wimbledon grass when they play in the last four on Friday.

Meanwhile, in the other semi-final slated also for Friday, Serbian second seed Novak Djokovic, who is going for a record-equalling eighth men’s title, faces Italian eighth seed Jannik Sinner

Copyright © 2022 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in Completesports.com may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without the prior written authority of Completesports.com.