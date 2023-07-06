Video: Mbappe Visits Father’s Homeland In Africa For Charity Project

PSG star striker, Kylian Mbappé was the cynosure of all eyes as visited his father homeland, Cameroon on Thursday for a charity visit and village tour of his father.

Mbappé greeted a hundred traditional dancers who were performing on his arrival, an event supervised by a hundred police and gendarmes.

He will reside for few days in Village Noah, a hotel complex belonging to the family of Yannick Noah, the former French tennis star who has taken up residence in Yaoundé and is one of the organizers of Mbappé’s visit.

The world football star greeted the crowd kept at a distance by the police, then quickly rushed into an SUV with smoked glass which took the direction of Yaoundé.

Mbappé was to visit a school for special needs children of the Foundation for the Education and Promotion of Hearing Impaired Persons (FEPPDA) in the suburbs.

He will participate in a football match against FC Vent d’Etoudi, a Cameroonian D2 club chaired by Yannick Noah.

Saturday, in the economic capital Douala, in the south, he will visit a school then, not far, the village of Djebalé of his father Wilfrid Mbappé, born in Douala but left Cameroon very early for France where he notably was a football coach.

