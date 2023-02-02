Video: Mbappe To Miss PSG Vs Bayern, Three Other Games Over Injury

Paris Saint-Germain forward, Kylian Mbappe is set to miss the club’s UEFA Champions League Round of 16 first-leg clash against Bayern Munich at Parc des Princes on February 14 due to injury.

He will also miss PSG’s French Ligue 1 clash with Toulouse on February 4, the French Cup tie against Marseille on February 8 as well as another Ligue 1 match with Monaco on February 11.

Mbappe sustained the injury during Paris Saint-Germain’s French Ligue 1 game against Montpellier at Stade de la Mosson which ended 3-1 in the Parisians’ favour.

Second-half goals from Fabian Ruiz, Lionel Messi and Warren Zaire-Emery ensured Paris Saint-Germain got the win and Arnaud Nordin scored a solitary goal for Montpellier.

However, Mbappe injured his left thigh at the level of the femoral biceps in the 21st minute shortly after missing two penalties and had to be replaced by Hugo Ekitike.

According to the BBC Sport, examinations carried out on the injury reveal that he will return to action in the next three weeks effectively ruling him out of the fixture with Bayern Munich.

Mbappe has racked up 25 goals and six assists in 26 appearances across all competitions for Paris Saint-Germain so far this season.

Paris Saint-Germain will face Bayern Munich in the Champions League on February 14 at the Parc des Princes and the second leg of the tie will be held on March 8 at the Allianz Arena.

