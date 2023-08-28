Video: Matthaus Backs Boniface To Battle Kane For Top Scorer Award

Legendary Germany captain Lothar Matthaus has said Nigerian striker Victor Boniface will battle Harry Kane for the Bundesliga top scorer award.

Boniface and Kane joined Bayer Leverkusen and Bayern Munich respective this summer and have both hit the ground running.





After two games played in the league, Boniface has scored two goals while Kane has bagged three.

It is now two wins from two games for both Leverkusen (third position) and Bayern (second position).

Speaking after Leverkusen’s 3-0 win away to Monchengladbach on Saturday, Matthaus, who captained Germany to win the 1990 FIFA World Cup, said on Sky Deutschland: “You can see that he’s always looking for a goal, but also keeps seeing his team-mates and assisting them, like in the preparation for the first goal against Leipzig.

“We will see a few more goals from him. I see him fighting for the top scorer gong with Harry Kane.”

On why Boniface was overlooked by his former club Bayern, Matthaus said maybe because the Nigerian is not yet a marquee player.



