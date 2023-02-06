Video: Martins’ Son Pens First Pro Contract With Serie A Club Monza

Kevin Mauss-Martins , son of former Super Eagles forward, Obafemi Martins has signed his first professional contract with Serie A club Monza.

The striker featured for both AC Milan and Inter Milan before switching to Monza.

“First professional contract for striker born in 2005 Kevin Maussi Martins, who made his debut with AC Monza in the #spring 2-0 victory over Padova!✍️,” the modest club wrote on their official Twitter handle.

Mauss-Martins has represented Italy at the U-15 level but he is still eligible to play for Nigeria.

Meanwhile, his father, who played for Inter Milan during his active days has congratulated him on the feat.

“Congratulations my son, I’m so proud of you. I wish you a long and successful career at Monza,” the 38-year-old wrote.

Copyright © 2022 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in Completesports.com may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without the prior written authority of Completesports.com.