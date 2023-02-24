SPORT

Video: Martinez Linked With Move From Aston Villa To Tottenham

Aston Villa goalkeeper, Emiliano Martinez, has been linked with a move to Premier League club Tottenham Hotspur in the summer transfer window.

According to Football Insider, Spurs have been running background checks on the Argentina international to ascertain the club requirements for the highly rated goaltender.

Veteran Tottenham goalkeeper, Hugo Lloris has had a weird season and is currently sidelined with a long-term injury and Martinez is seen as a possible replacement for the former France captain.

Everton goalie, Jordan Pickford, was initially seen as the successor to Lloris but the England shot-stopper signed a contract extension with the Toffees on Thursday February 23.

Martinez has been impressive since he joined Aston Villa from Arsenal in 2020, and he won the Golden Glove award, at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

He has been nominated for the goalkeeper of the year 2022 at the FIFA Best Awards which will take place on Monday, February 27 2023 in Paris.

Martinez has made 21 appearances in the Premier League this season for Villa.

Tottenham are fourth in the Premier League table on 42 points from 24 matches.

By Toju Sote

 

 

