Video: Martinez Linked To Saudi Pro League

Inter Milan forward Lautaro Martinez has been linked with a move to the Saudi Pro League this current summer transfer window.

The Saudi Pro League club offered Martinez €240 million over a four year period. Martinez currently earns €6 million a season so the Saudi deal will be ten times his current wages per year.

However Martinez has not indicated any desire to move to the Saudi Pro League and Inter Milan have not received a formal bid at the moment.

Martinez is considered a huge part of Simone Inzaghi’s project and is considered a key part of the team that will contest for the 2023/24 Scudetto.

Many elite players like Cristiano Ronaldo, N’Golo Kante, Karim Benzema and Edouard Mendy have made the move to the Saudi Pro League this year.

Martinez’s contract with Inter Milan runs out in 2026. Martinez joined Inter from Argentine outfit Racing Club in 2018.

The 25 year old racked up 21 goals and six assists in 38 Serie A games last term. The Nerazurri were third on the league table with 71 points after 38 matches.

Copyright © 2022 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in Completesports.com may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without the prior written authority of Completesports.com.