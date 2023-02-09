Video: Martinez Has Been Brilliant For Man United –Carragher

Former Liverpool defender, Jamie Carragher says that Argentina defender Lisandro Martinez has been outstanding playing the centre-back role for Manchester United.

Martinez has impressed this season with a pass completion rate of 87%, 35 successful tackles, an 85% successful tackle rate, and 995 completed passes.

Speaking on the Overlap, Carragher lavished praises on Martinez highlighting how he has adapted to the club.

“To think he’s been brilliant. To be that small and play centre-back, you obviously have to be a special player, a good player,” Carragher said of Martinez’s resourcefulness for Manchester United.

“He’s been a big part of Manchester United’s spirit. There was a game I saw a few weeks ago and he was actually a sub, and someone scored a late goal, and he was right involved in the celebrations.

“Obviously, you see him at the World Cup with Argentina, we saw him have that fight –with him and Casemiro coming in, they feel more powerful and strong.

“But every player has got weaknesses; the best players hide them or make sure they don’t get exposed. And I think he’s a really good player and he’s surprised me with the way he coped. Or basically how teams can’t get at him.”

Martinez has scored once in 31 appearances across all competitions for Manchester United this season.

Manchester United have 43 points after 22 games and they are in third place in the Premier League.

The Red Devils play Leeds United in the Premier League on Sunday, February 12 at Elland Road.

By Toju Sote



