Video: Martinelli Signs New Long-Term Contract At Arsenal

Arsenal have announced that Brazil international Gabriel Martinelli has signed a new contract.

The Gunners made the announcement in a statement on their website on Friday.

“Gabriel Martinelli has signed a new contract with the club, committing his long-term future with us,” the statement read.

“The 21-year-old, now into his fourth season in north London, has already made 111 first-team appearances in all competitions during his action-packed Arsenal career.

“The Brazil international, who represented his country at the recent World Cup in Qatar, made 36 first-team appearances last season and was voted our Player of the Month in both December 2021 and January 2022.

“The young forward’s good form has continued into this season, being an ever-present in our Premier League starting line-up for the first 19 matches of the campaign and has made 27 appearances in all competitions so far, netting seven times in the process.

“Gabi began his career at Sao Paulo club Ituano, making his debut as a 16-year-old and scoring his first goal in September 2018, just three months after turning 17. He was named Campeonato Paulista Young Player of the Year the following season before joining us in July 2019.

“His full international career started in March 2022, when his form was rewarded with a debut for the Brazil national team. This was less than a year after he had been part of the under-23 squad that won the Olympic Gold medal at Tokyo 2020.

“Making his Gunners debut away to Newcastle United in August 2019, Gabi scored twice on his first start for the club against Nottingham Forest at home in the League Cup in September 2019. In his first season in England, he also won our Goal of the Season for his solo effort away at Chelsea.”

