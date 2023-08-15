Video: Marseille vs Panathinaikos – Predictions And Match Preview

More of our previews and predictions may be found on AllSportsPredictions.com, one of our professional tipster partners. Go here.

Marseille vs Panathinaikos – After losing to Panathinaikos 1-0 in their previous match in the UCL Qualifiers, Marseille will be hoping to bounce back here. Marseille had 33% of the possession in that game, but none of their four shots on goal were successful.





Out of 14 attempts on goal, Panathinaikos managed to put one in the net. Bernard (83′) was Panathinaikos’ scorer. Marseille have not been able to hold out for the entire ninety minutes very frequently in the past.

According to the data, Marseille have conceded nine goals in their last six games while being scored against in six of those games. All we have to do is wait and see if that pattern continues here.

Considering their current play, Panathinaikos have let in goals in five of their previous six games, allowing opponents to score a total of six goals against them. Panathinaikos haven’t been too reliable at the back.

Marseille vs Panathinaikos – Betting Analysis

Marcelino Garca Toral, the manager of Marseille, will be happy that there are no fitness issues prior to this match since there is a healthy group available for selection. Due to suspension, Geoffrey Kondogbia is unable to participate in this game.

With a roster that is almost fully healthy, Panathinaikos coach, Ivan Jovanovic, only has one fitness concern. This is not a game Alexander Jeremejeff (Bruise) will be playing.

Marseille possess the ability to generate a respectable number of opportunities and shots on goal. On the other hand, Panathinaikos will probably convert at least one, even though they won’t have any trouble making an impact.

What are the best odds for the game?

Turning to the betting odds on the 90-minute result market, victory for Marseille is available for 1.58, going for a draw is 4.05, and staking on a win for Panathinaikos is 5.5. They’re the best prices offered at this very moment.

Marseille vs Panathinaikos – Head -to-Head

Our Prediction: Over 2.5 Goals

