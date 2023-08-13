SPORT

Video: Marquinhos Joins Nantes On Loan From Arsenal

Arsenal have confirmed that Brazilian forward Marquinhos has joined Ligue 1 club Nantes on loan this season.

A statement from Arsenal read:”Marquinhos has joined Ligue 1 side FC Nantes on a season-long loan.

“The 20-year-old forward joined us from Brazilian side Sao Paulo in July 2022, and Marquinhos’ debut for the club came with a goal and assist, in our 2-1 away win in the UEFA Europa League against FC Zurich in September 2022.

“The Brazilian youth international gained valuable experience in spending the second half of last season on loan with Championship side Norwich City, while he featured for Brazil in this summer’s U20 World Cup.

“We wish Marquinhos all the best for his loan spell with Nantes and look forward to seeing his continued development.”

Meanwhile, the North London club said the loan deal is subject to regulatory processes.

