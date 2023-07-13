Video: Mane Urged To Leave Bayern Munich Ahead Possible Kane Signing

Bayern Munich have reportedly urged Sadio Mane to look for a new club as the German giants are looking to sign Tottenham and England captain, Harry Kane.

Mane arrived at the Allianz Arena last summer from Liverpool for a fee of up to £35 million. Despite a promising start in Bavaria, the Senegal captain’s form quickly deteriorated.

His form plummeted after the mid-season break for the World Cup in Qatar, with only one Bundesliga goal. The 31-year-old however, scored 12 goals and made six assists in 38 matches across four competitions (Bundesliga, Champions League, DFB Pokal and German Super Cup, ) for Bayern in the past season.

He was also involved in a dressing room brawl with ex-Manchester City star Leroy Sane, which resulted in a suspension from new manager Thomas Tuchel.

Previous rumours suggested that Bayern were already willing to trade Mane to reclaim a significant portion of the sum they paid for him.

He has now been told unequivocally that he has no future with the German giants.

According to Kicker, as reported by Mirror, Mane has already been notified by the club management that he is not in Bayern’s plans for next season. He has been linked to a number of moves ahead of a possible departure.

Manchester United, Liverpool’s bitter rivals, have been linked with a move. Whilst Mane might be the latest footballer to make the switch to Saudi Arabia. A number of the Gulf State’s clubs are said to be eager to match Bayern’s asking price for the attacker.

By Habeeb Kuranga

