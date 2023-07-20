Video: Mane Linked To Saudi Pro League Club Al-Nassr

Bayern Munich forward Sadio Mane has been linked with a move to Saudi Pro League club Al-Nassr this summer transfer window.

The Athletic reports that the Senegalese International is already in talks with the Asian side.

He could join various elite talents like N’Golo Kante, Karim Benzema, Edouard Mendy and Roberto Firmino that moved to the Saudi league this season.

Mane joined up with the Bundesliga champions from Liverpool last summer but hasn’t had a totally favourable season with the Bavarians.

He was linked with a return to the Premier League this summer with Manchester United tabling an offer for the 31 year old.

Al-Nassr also signed Portuguese legend Cristiano Ronaldo from Manchester United in January 2023. The club signed Marcelo Brozovic and Seko Fofana this summer.

Mane racked up seven goals and five assists in 25 Bundesliga matches this season. Bayern Munich were first place in the Bundesliga with 71 points after 34 games in the 2022/23 season.

Al-Nassr finished second in the Saudi Pro League last season with 67 points after 30 matches.

