Video: Manchester United Vs Wolves – Predictions And Match Preview

Manchester United vs Wolves – With their most recent encounter against Manchester City ending in a 2-1 FA Cup loss, Manchester United will be hoping for a better outcome here.

Manchester United had 40% of the possession in that game, and three of their 13 shots on goal were on target. Bruno Fernandes was the only Manchester United player to score (33′). Five of Manchester City’s eleven attempts on goal were on target.

Manchester City’s lkay Gundoan (1′, 51′) scored a goal. In their last six games, Erik ten Hag’s Manchester United have scored ten goals in total. On the other hand, they have given up five goals in those games.

Following a disappointing performance in their most recent Premier League match against Arsenal, Wolves and their supporters will be hoping for a better outcome this time around.

In that match, Wolverhampton Wanderers had six shots on goal, all of which missed the mark, and 49% of the possession. Out of Arsenal’s 15 attempts on goal, eight were on target.

Arsenal’s goals came from Granit Xhaka (11′, 14′), Bukayo Saka (27′), Gabriel Jesus (58′), and Jakub Kiwior (78′). It’s important to note that the Wolves’ goal deficit over the previous six games has contributed to the disappointing result of just four goals.

The total number of goals scored against Wolves in those matches has likewise equaled 14. We’ll soon find out if that pattern continues in this upcoming game.

Manchester United vs Wolves – Betting Analysis

Looking into their previous head-to-head matches from December 29, 2020, we see that Manchester United has won five of them and Wolves has won one. There have been no draws in any of them.

During those matches, nine goals were scored between them, with two coming from Wolves and seven from The Red Devils. That translates to a goals-per-game average of 1.5.

The two teams’ most recent league encounter took place on May 13, 2023, in Premier League Match Day 36, with Manchester United defeating Wolverhampton Wanderers 2-0.

Manchester United had 48% of the possession that day and made 27 shots on goal, of which 9 were on target. Alejandro Garnacho (94′) and Anthony Martial (32′) were the scorers. With five attempts on goal, Wolverhampton Wanderers were unable to score.

Although we think Wolverhampton Wanderers will have enough opportunities to score against this Manchester United team, it probably shouldn’t be as many as they have against them.

What are the top odds for the game?

Looking at the bookies’ prices in the full-time result market, staking on Manchester United is available for 1.33, backing a drawn result is 6, and putting your money on a win for Wolverhampton Wanderers can get you 10. These are the best market prices being offered right now.

Manchester United vs Wolves: Head-to-Head

Our Prediction: Home to Win

