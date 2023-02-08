Video: Manchester United Vs Leeds – Predictions And Match Preview

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

One of our expert tipster partners, Allsportspredictions.com, has more of our previews and predictions. Go here.

Manchester United vs Leeds – Manchester United will look to build on their 2-1 Premier League victory over Crystal Palace last time out.

In that game, Manchester United enjoyed 54% of the possession, and two of their 14 goal attempts were successful. Marcus Rashford (62′) and Bruno Fernandes (7′) scored the goals for Manchester United.

Crystal Palace made 10 shots at goal, one of which was on target and came from the other end. Crystal Palace’s goal was scored by Jeff Schlupp (76).

Also Read: Manchester United Boss Ten Hag Prefers Osimhen To Kane

Manchester United have scored in each of their last six games, proving that they can’t stop scoring. They have amassed 13 over that time and have given away a total of six.

Pre-game data for Manchester United reveals that the Red Devils have won all seven of their league games without suffering a defeat, and they are unbeaten in their past nine home league games. They’ll be hoping to continue this streak here.

After losing to Nottingham Forest in their last Premier League game, Leeds United and their traveling fans will be hoping for a better result in this one.

In that contest, Leeds United enjoyed 70% of the possession and four of 10 shot attempts that were successful. Two of Nottingham Forests’ six attempts at goal were successful. For Nottingham Forest, Brennan Johnson scored after 14 seconds.

The numbers speak for themselves: in their six most recent games, Leeds United have allowed goals, conceding a total of eight. Leeds United can undoubtedly play much better defence.

Putting aside what has happened in the past, it is still hard to say if the trend will continue in the next game. Leeds United have lost their last four league games on the road without picking up a victory going into this matchup.

Manchester United vs Leeds – Betting Analysis

Looking at their previous head-to-head matches dating back to 3/1/10, Manchester United have won four, Leeds United have won one, and one game has ended in a draw. During this time, a lot of goals were also scored—24 in all, or an average of four goals per game.

Erik ten Hag, the manager of Manchester United, will be without Scott McTominay (unknown injury), Christian Eriksen (ankle injury), and Donny van de Beek (knee injury).

Also Read: Why Arsenal Failed To Sign Mbappe In 2013 –Grimandi

There is only one fitness concern for Leeds United manager Jesse Marsch to be concerned about in an otherwise capable group. Due to a femoral fracture, Stuart Dallas will not play in this contest.

Leeds United will face a difficult task in this game against a Manchester United squad that is capable of dominating and scoring a goal.

What are the best odds for this match?

Turning to the betting odds in the 90-minute result market, putting your money on Manchester United is available for 1.48, betting on the game finishing all-square is 4.75, and staking on a victory for Leeds United comes in at 6.3. They are the best of the returns offered at the moment.

Manchester United vs Leeds: Head-to-Head



Our Prediction: Home to Win



Copyright © 2022 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in Completesports.com may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without the prior written authority of Completesports.com.