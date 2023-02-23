Video: Manchester United Vs Barcelona – Predictions And Match Preview

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Manchester United vs Barcelona – Manchester United are looking to build on their recent 3-0 Premier League victory over Leicester City.

Manchester United had 57% of the possession in that game and a total of 25 shots, eight of which were on target, and three successfully went in. Jadon Sancho (61′) and Marcus Rashford (25′, 56′) scored goals for Manchester United. None of Leicester City’s three shots on goal was on target.

Manchester United have had no trouble finding the back of the net, scoring in each of their previous six games. During that period, five goals were scored against them, but they scored 13 goals themselves.

Barcelona will enter the match fresh from a 2-0 La Liga victory over Cadiz in their last game. Barcelona had 65% of the possession in that game and made a total of 16 attempts, five of which were on target, and two of which were successful. Sergi Roberto (43′) and Robert Lewandowski (45′) scored goals for Barcelona.

Cádiz attempted 14 shots on goal, four of which were on target at the other end, but none of them was successful. The Barcelona defence has put on a string of great performances, dropping their overall “goals against” to three from their last six games.

Their forwards have managed to score 11 goals during the same period. Whether or not that trend will continue in this area remains to be seen.

Manchester United vs Barcelona – Betting Analysis

Looking at their most recent meetings, which date back to April 29, 2008, we see that Barcelona have won four, while Manchester United have won one, with one match tied.

In these encounters, the two teams combined to score 15 goals, with four goals coming from the Red Devils and 11 from Barça. It equals 2.5 goals per game on average.

Barcelona will likely need to put on a strong performance to score against this Manchester United team who we predict will score and potentially keep a clean sheet as well.

What are the top odds for the game?

Checking out the betting prices for the game on the win-draw-win market, a win for Manchester United is best priced at 2.31, a wager on a drawn result is 3.36, and betting on a victory for Barcelona gets 3.1. They’re the most competitive prices being offered at present.

Manchester United vs Barcelona: Head-to-Head

Our Prediction: Home Win or Draw



