Video: Manchester United Launch New 2023/24 Away Kit

Manchester United have launched their new adidas away kit for the 2023/24 football season.

The club announced the launching of the new away kit on their website on Monday.

“Today, we proudly present the new Manchester United away kit for the 2023/24 season, celebrating the club’s storied past while embracing a fresh, modern look that resonates with a new generation of football stars on the world’s grandest stages.

“This jersey in particular nods back to the club’s early years, reviving the iconic vertical stripes that were last seen two decades ago.

“It’s a design that holds a special place in the hearts of the United faithful, rekindling memories of moments etched in the annals of football history.

“The new away kit draws inspiration from the club’s early away strips, introducing a fresh interpretation of the classic green colour. Maroon-red lines punctuate white blocks, reminiscent of the city’s distinctive red bricks and architecture.

“The night-green base represents the urban landscape that Manchester is renowned for, providing a perfect canvas for the bold, vibrant design. Completing the silhouette is a stylish white ribbed crew-neck collar.

An adidas spokesperson said: “We’re incredibly excited to return to a design that is fundamental to the heritage of this great club. Vertical stripes are in the DNA of Manchester United, and we hope this bold new look captures the imaginations of fans as they travel the globe supporting the team.

”We have intentionally taken cues from the city itself, to provide both the players and travelling fans with a piece of home, wherever they are wearing it.“

The new away kit will be unveiled during the club’s US pre-season tour, as United take on Wrexham AFC in San Diego’s Snapdragon Stadium on 25 July.

