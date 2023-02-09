Video: Manchester United, Crystal Palace Charged By English FA

Manchester United and Crystal Palace have been charged by the English Football Association over a “mass confrontation” of players at Old Trafford on Saturday.

The incident saw United midfielder Casemiro sent off after consultations with VAar for putting his hands round Will Hughes’ neck.

Both clubs have been charged with failing to control their players in the Premier League match.

According to the FA charge, United also “failed to ensure its players refrained form violent behaviour”.

The 67th-minute confrontation in United’s 2-1 win was sparked by Palace’s Jeffrey Schlupp shoving Antony towards the perimeter boards.

Both players received yellow cards before video assistant referee Tony Harrington spotted Casemiro with his hands round the neck of Palace midfielder Hughes.

After a pitchside review, referee Andre Marriner sent the Brazilian off for violent conduct, triggering an immediate three-match domestic ban.

The FA said: “Manchester United and Crystal Palace have been charged following a mass confrontation between their players in the 67th minute of the Premier League fixture on Saturday, 4 February 2023.

“It is alleged both clubs failed to ensure their players conducted themselves in an orderly fashion and/or refrained from provocative behaviour.

“It is also alleged that Manchester United failed to ensure its players refrained from violent behaviour.”

The two clubs have until Monday, 13 February to respond to the charges.

