SPORT

Video: Manchester United, Crystal Palace Charged By English FA

Photo of Reporter Reporter Send an email 2 days ago
0 327 1 minute read

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Manchester United and Crystal Palace have been charged by the English Football Association over a “mass confrontation” of players at Old Trafford on Saturday.

The incident saw United midfielder Casemiro sent off after consultations with VAar for putting his hands round Will Hughes’ neck.

Mega Millions Naija

Both clubs have been charged with failing to control their players in the Premier League match.

According to the FA charge, United also “failed to ensure its players refrained form violent behaviour”.

The 67th-minute confrontation in United’s 2-1 win was sparked by Palace’s Jeffrey Schlupp shoving Antony towards the perimeter boards.

Both players received yellow cards before video assistant referee Tony Harrington spotted Casemiro with his hands round the neck of Palace midfielder Hughes.

After a pitchside review, referee Andre Marriner sent the Brazilian off for violent conduct, triggering an immediate three-match domestic ban.

The FA said: “Manchester United and Crystal Palace have been charged following a mass confrontation between their players in the 67th minute of the Premier League fixture on Saturday, 4 February 2023.

“It is alleged both clubs failed to ensure their players conducted themselves in an orderly fashion and/or refrained from provocative behaviour.

“It is also alleged that Manchester United failed to ensure its players refrained from violent behaviour.”

The two clubs have until Monday, 13 February to respond to the charges.

Copyright © 2022 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in Completesports.com may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without the prior written authority of Completesports.com.

Video Clip available here

View Video Clip

Tags
Photo of Reporter Reporter Send an email 2 days ago
0 327 1 minute read
Photo of Reporter

Reporter

Related Articles

‘I will not go, I’m staying here’ – Silva tells Reece James after extending his contract

5 mins ago

Ballon D’Or 2023: Ranking the top 5 favorites

14 mins ago

The Possible Reason Why Bellingham Wants To Snub Chelsea And Real Madrid For Liverpool Next Summer

22 mins ago

Current Laliga Table & Match Review Ahead Of Today’s Matches

1 hour ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button