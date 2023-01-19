Video: Manchester City Vs Tottenham – Predictions And Match Preview

A Video clip is available for this news. Feel free to watch it here

Manchester City vs Tottenham – At the weekend, both Manchester City and Tottenham lost to fierce rivals from the same city.

When they square off tonight (Thursday) in the Premier League’s postponed match of Matchday No. 7, both teams will be eager to atone for their mistakes.

If the Citizens want to remain in the title chase through the end of the season, they cannot afford any more mistakes.

After an easy win against Tottenham Hotspur in the North London derby on Sunday, Arsenal are now eight points ahead of the team in second place.

It was a game in which Spurs once more exposed a number of defensive flaws. Currently, Antonio Conte just cannot rely on his defensive line at all.

Following the World Cup break, Tottenham conceded two or more goals in three of their five games across all competitions.

Erling Haaland, who is desperate to regain his pre-World Cup form after failing to score in the third straight match in all competitions, will find this to be music to his ears.

The Norwegian attacker was simply helpless in Saturday’s 2-1 loss to Manchester United at Old Trafford.

Following the 2-0 loss to Southampton last week in the League Cup quarter-final, it was Man City’s second straight loss.

Manchester City vs Tottenham – Betting Analysis

Although Manchester City won the Premier League last season, they fell to Tottenham in both of their head-to-head matches.

In their last six meetings with the Citizens, Spurs have prevailed four times. In these six games, only one goal was scored by each club.

Manchester City just cannot afford to make another error. Since they have been able to beat Tottenham in the past, should we think of them as the clear favourites here? Tottenham are the clear favourites here, given how easy it has been to beat them in previous games.

We expect a serious response from Pep Guardiola’s team, which should have a lot of chances to take advantage of Tottenham’s weak defence tonight.

You can wager on Erling Haaland to score two or more goals here at tempting 3.40 odds, while you can back Manchester City to win both halves at tempting 3.00 odds.

We have a hunch that Tottenham Hotspur will be able to get through this Manchester City team’s defence, but it probably won’t be enough to prevent a defeat.

What are the top odds for this match?

Turning to the betting odds in the 90-minute result market, putting your money on Manchester City’s best price of 1.38, a wager on the draw is 5.3, and betting on Tottenham Hotspur to win is 8.3. Those are the top prices available at the moment.

Manchester City vs Tottenham: Head-to-Head

Our Prediction: Under 3.5 Goals



