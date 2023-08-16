Video: Manchester City vs Sevilla – Predictions And Match Preview

More of our previews and predictions may be found on AllSportsPredictions.com, one of our professional tipster partners. Go here.

Manchester City vs Sevilla – UEFA Champions League and Europa League champions go head-to-head today in the 2023 UEFA Super Cup at the Georgios Karaiskakis Stadium in Piraeus, Attica, Greece. Following their 3-0 Premier League victory over Burnley, Manchester City will be looking for more of the same.

Manchester City had 65% of the possession in that game, and eight of their 17 shots on goal were on target. The goal scorers for Manchester City were Rodri (75′) and Erling Haaland (4′, 36′). Burnley, on the other hand, had six shots on goal, of which only one was on target.

The most recent results demonstrate how hard the Manchester City rearguard has worked. In their last six games, Manchester City have allowed just four goals to pass its goalie, demonstrating how tight they have kept things.

Sevilla will be looking to make amends from their La Liga loss to Valencia the last time around. Sevilla had 55% of the possession in that game, and three of their nine shots on goal were on target. In the 69th minute, Youssef En-Nesyri scored for Sevilla.

Three of Valencia’s ten shots on goal were on target. Valencia’s goals came from Mouctar Diakhaby (60′) and Javi Guerra (88′). Sevilla have scored five goals in their last six games, frequently getting past opposing defenses.

Although Sevilla’s manager, José Mendilibar, will undoubtedly see that as encouraging, his team has also struggled defensively, giving up goals in five of those same games. Apart from the previous performance, we just need to observe if that pattern continues in the next game.

Manchester City vs Sevilla – Betting Analysis

The previous encounter between these teams took place on February 11, 2022, during Champions League match-day 6, with Manchester City defeating Sevilla 3-1.