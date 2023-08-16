Video: Manchester City vs Sevilla – Predictions And Match Preview
Manchester City vs Sevilla – UEFA Champions League and Europa League champions go head-to-head today in the 2023 UEFA Super Cup at the Georgios Karaiskakis Stadium in Piraeus, Attica, Greece. Following their 3-0 Premier League victory over Burnley, Manchester City will be looking for more of the same.
Manchester City had 65% of the possession in that game, and eight of their 17 shots on goal were on target. The goal scorers for Manchester City were Rodri (75′) and Erling Haaland (4′, 36′). Burnley, on the other hand, had six shots on goal, of which only one was on target.
The most recent results demonstrate how hard the Manchester City rearguard has worked. In their last six games, Manchester City have allowed just four goals to pass its goalie, demonstrating how tight they have kept things.
Sevilla will be looking to make amends from their La Liga loss to Valencia the last time around. Sevilla had 55% of the possession in that game, and three of their nine shots on goal were on target. In the 69th minute, Youssef En-Nesyri scored for Sevilla.
Three of Valencia’s ten shots on goal were on target. Valencia’s goals came from Mouctar Diakhaby (60′) and Javi Guerra (88′). Sevilla have scored five goals in their last six games, frequently getting past opposing defenses.
Although Sevilla’s manager, José Mendilibar, will undoubtedly see that as encouraging, his team has also struggled defensively, giving up goals in five of those same games. Apart from the previous performance, we just need to observe if that pattern continues in the next game.
Manchester City vs Sevilla – Betting Analysis
The previous encounter between these teams took place on February 11, 2022, during Champions League match-day 6, with Manchester City defeating Sevilla 3-1.
Manchester City had 21 shots on goal, of which seven were on target, and 62% of the possession throughout the period. Rico Lewis (52′), Julián Álvarez (73′), and Riyad Mahrez (83′) all scored goals.
Sevilla’s opponents had seven shots on goal, only two of which were on target. Rafa Mir scored the goal in 31 seconds. Sevilla are expected to put one past this Manchester City side in this game, but that may not be enough to keep them from giving up a few goals at the other end.
What are the best odds for the game?
Checking the betting prices for this game on the 90-minute result market, a win for Manchester City can be had for 1.38, backing a drawn result is 5.1, and putting your money on the winner to be Sevilla can get you 7.9. They are the best of the prices that can be secured at present.
Manchester City vs Sevilla – Head-to-Head
Our Prediction: Home Win
