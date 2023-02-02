Video: Manchester City To Open New Contract Talks With De Bruyne

Premier League champions, Manchester City will open contract talks with star midfielder, Kevin De Bruyne in the next couple of months.

According to TMW, the club’s hierarchy have made the first approach to extend the Belgium international’s contract.

De Bruyne’s current contract will expire in 2025.

There is a target at City that the renewal could be settled between mid-June and the end of July.

City are now opening talks with De Bruyne’s camp to tie down the midfielder as he enters his 30’s.

De Bruyne arrived Manchester City from Bundesliga club, VFL Wolfsburg in August for then club-record fee of £55m.

