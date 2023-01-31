Video: Manchester City Star Silva Linked With Barcelona Loan Move

SPORT

Manchester City Star Silva Linked With Barcelona Loan Move

Manchester City midfielder Bernardo Silva has been linked with a loan move to Laliga outfit Barcelona.

Barcelona coach, Xavi Hernandez is said to be a huge admirer of the Portuguese star.

Following Joao Cancelo’s shock loan move to Bayern Munich yesterday, Silva reportedly could be the next City player to be transferred.

According 90min.com, if a deal is not completed this month, Silva could join the Blaugrana (Blue and Red) in the summer.

Silva moved to the Etihad from French Ligue 1 club Monaco in 2018.

The talented midfielder has scored two goals and recorded five assists in 19 Premier League games this season.

Barcelona occupy first place in LaLiga with a total of 47 points after 18 games.

