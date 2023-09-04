Video: Man Utd Played A Good Game Against Arsenal –Ten Ha

Manchester United coach Erik Ten Hag believes that his team played a good game against Arsenal in the Premier League despite their 3-1 defeat on Sunday, September 3 at the Emirates Stadium.

United’s Marcus Rashford scored the first goal of the game for the Red Devils in the 27th minute but the Gunners swung into action after conceding.

Martin Odegaard equalised for Arsenal one minute later, Declan Rice gave them the lead in the 96th minute and Gabriel Jesus made it 3-1 five minutes later.

Speaking to MUTV after the game Ten Hag said that United were unlucky not to get a good result from the match.

“I think the performance is right from us,” Ten Hag said

“I think we played (a) very good game. But everything went against us and then, of course, then you don’t win the game and if (we had) a little bit more luck you win the game.

“You saw the game but it’s no offside (for the Garnacho goal which was ruled out), wrong angle. It’s a penalty (on Rasmus) Hojlund then we concede a goal (scored by Declan Rice) when there’s a foul on Johnny Evans.

“(The Declan Rice goal) is offside so you have to accept it but I see the angle. I don’t see (it) as offside. No (I have not sought clarification from officials) but that doesn’t change the result.”

Manchester United currently sit 11th on the Premier League table with six points from four games.