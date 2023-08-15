SPORT

Video: Man Utd Deserved The Victory Over Wolves –Ten Hag

Photo of Reporter Reporter Send an email 32 mins ago
0 321 1 minute read

Manchester United coach Erik Ten Hag says his team deserved the 1-0 Premier League victory over Wolves on Monday, August 14 at Old Trafford.

French defender Raphael Varane’s header in the 76th minute off Aaron Wan-Bissaka’s cross proved to be the winning goal of the game.

However there was a huge uproar later in the game when new Manchester United goalkeeper Andre Onana completely missed the ball and collided with Sasa Kaladjic of Wolves but after a VAR review no penalty was given.

Speaking after the game Ten Hag said he was pleased with the win.

 

“They were more aggressive, as we were, but then still we still found a way to win the game,” Manutd.com quoted Ten Hag as saying

“That is what we did and then you see the spirit of team and the willingness to win. And we’re happy, I was really pleased with the win, of course, and it was a fight.

“It’s all about (getting) back into the season. We know we have to fight for our points and on the ball. It wasn’t a great game outside but we had to fight. We have to find a way to win and that was what we did.”

Manchester United are currently seventh on the Premier League table with three points after matchday one.

They play Tottenham Hotspur next on Saturday, August 19 at the Tottenham Hotspur stadium.

Copyright © 2022 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in Completesports.com may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without the prior written authority of Completesports.com.

Tags
Photo of Reporter Reporter Send an email 32 mins ago
0 321 1 minute read
Photo of Reporter

Reporter

Related Articles

Why EPL’s Decision To Suspend The Officials that handled Man U game last night was rightly deserved

6 mins ago

Okocha, Maradona And Other 4 Most Skillful Footballers Of All Time

16 mins ago

Transfer News: Chelsea in advanced talks with Saints over Lavia, Maguire move to West Ham collapse

30 mins ago

Arsenal Star, Saliba Tops List Of Players That Completed Most Passes On Match Day 1 Of 2023/24 EPL Season

42 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button