Video: Man Utd Deserved The Victory Over Wolves –Ten Hag

Manchester United coach Erik Ten Hag says his team deserved the 1-0 Premier League victory over Wolves on Monday, August 14 at Old Trafford.

French defender Raphael Varane’s header in the 76th minute off Aaron Wan-Bissaka’s cross proved to be the winning goal of the game.

However there was a huge uproar later in the game when new Manchester United goalkeeper Andre Onana completely missed the ball and collided with Sasa Kaladjic of Wolves but after a VAR review no penalty was given.

Speaking after the game Ten Hag said he was pleased with the win.

“They were more aggressive, as we were, but then still we still found a way to win the game,” Manutd.com quoted Ten Hag as saying

“That is what we did and then you see the spirit of team and the willingness to win. And we’re happy, I was really pleased with the win, of course, and it was a fight.

“It’s all about (getting) back into the season. We know we have to fight for our points and on the ball. It wasn’t a great game outside but we had to fight. We have to find a way to win and that was what we did.”

Manchester United are currently seventh on the Premier League table with three points after matchday one.