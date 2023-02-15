SPORT

Video: Man United Vs Barca Will Be A Tight Game

Former Manchester United striker, Dimitar Berbatov has revealed that he expects a tough encounter between the Red Devils and Barcelona in the round of 16 of the Europa League.

According to the Bulgarian, United will have a tough task when they meet the multiple times Champions League champions in the Europa League Playoffs.

The Red Devils have travelled to Nou Camp where they will face Xavi’s men on Thursday.

“Obviously it’s not going to be easy because Barcelona are 11 points clear at the top of La Liga and are likely to become the champions of Spain.

“Manchester United are in great form at the moment, so it’s going to be a great tie to watch.

“It’s 50-50 considering the forms of the two teams,” he said.

