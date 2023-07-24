Video: Man United Prepared To Fight For All Trophies

Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes has revealed that the team is ready to fight for every available trophy this new season.

Recall that Fernandes was named new club captain last week.

In a chat with TribalFootball, the Portuguese international said that the Red Devils are well equipped to challenge for all trophies.

He said: “We had a good season. It wasn’t successful, but I think our season was good.

“We started in the wrong way. We had two bad results and our away games weren’t the best. We didn’t have the best results, but overall the season was good.

“Of course it was the first season for the manager and the first season for many players.

“Now we know that we have to improve, and we are doing that too. We want to improve and we want to show that we are a great team.

“Manchester United must fight for everything. This club deserves it.

“We know that when you come to a club like this, you have to fight for all the trophies you can. This is what we have to do.”

