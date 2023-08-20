SPORT

Video: Man United Lack Pure Leadership Against Spurs

Manchester United legend, Roy Keane has hit out at the Red Devils leadership quality in the team’s 2-0 loss to Tottenham in the Premier League.

 

The Red Devils completely fell away in the second period, allowing Spurs to dominate and were rewarded with two goals.

Keane hammered the Red Devils’ stars for not showing any backbone in enemy territory.

“I think Man United are the new Spurs. Desperate, absolutely desperate,” Keane told Sky Sports.

“United go away today, second half weak, no leadership, give bad goals away.

“It’s easy to play against Man United.

“You’ve got to show some belief, desire, some fight.”

