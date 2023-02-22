Video: Man United Fans Urge Owners To Sign Osimhen After Scoring In Napoli’s UCL Win Vs Frankfurt

Manchester United fans have begged owners of the club, the Glazers, to sign Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen after his latest goal for Serie A leaders Napoli.

Osimhen continued his scoring streak for Napoli against Eintracht Frankfurt in the Champions League on Tuesday night.

He opened the scoring in the first half as Napoli beat 10-man Frankfurt 2-0 in the first leg of their Round of 16 tie.

Osimhen has fired Napoli to the top of Serie A with 18 goals in 19 league games, while he also has two goals in Europe.

The Red Devils have been linked with his signature but it could take a club record £115million for Napoli to consider selling.

But many United supporters believe Osimhen is worth every penny so have called on the club to pull out all the stops to sign him.

And according to the Sun, after Osimhen scored against Frankfurt one fan wrote: “Man Utd NEED to sign Osimhen he’s unbelievable.”

Another added: “Osimhen always proving why we should sign him.”

A third said: “Osimhen scores. Deadly striker. Man Utd needs you my man.”

And another commented: “United should do anything to get Osimhen this summer.”

Osimhen is believed to have a £107m release clause in his contract and United could look to activate it if they fail to sign Harry Kane.

Copyright © 2022 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in Completesports.com may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without the prior written authority of Completesports.com.