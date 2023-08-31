Video: Man United Drawn Against Bayern

Manchester United have been drawn with Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich in Group A of the 2023/24 UEFA Champions League.

The group stage draw took place at the Grimaldi Forum, Monaco, on 31 August, 2023.

Also drawn to face Bayern and United in Group A are Danish side Copenhagen and Turkish giants Galatasaray.

Serie A champions Napoli, that parade Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen, are in Group C with Real Madrid, Sporting Braga and Union Berlin.

Arsenal, who are making a return to Europe’s elite club competition since 2017, will battle Sevilla, PSV and Lens in Group B.

Another team making a return to the Champions League, Newcastle, are in Group F alongside PSG, AC Milan and Dortmund.

Champions Manchester City are in Group G and will come up against Leipzig, Red Star and Young Boys.

Meanwhile, the first matches will be played on 19 and 20 September 2023.

The final will be played at Wembley Stadium in London, England.