Video: ‘Man United Defenders Must Be Wary Of Iheanacho’

Former Arsenal midfielder and pundit for BT Sport and Premier League Productions, Adrian Clarke, has warned Manchester United’s defenders to be wary of Iheanacho ahead of Sunday’s home game against Leicester City.

Iheanacho has been key for Leicester in their recent impressive form which has seen them win their last three games.

And in the last three fixtures for the Foxes, the Super Eagles forward scored three goals and provided three assists.

And in his article published on the Premier League’s website, Clarke explained why Iheanacho will be a handful for the United backline.

“Offering guile as well as goals, Iheanacho’s movement and passing has been wonderful to watch.

“He is averaging a goal or assist every 61.9 minutes this season, across a total of 16 appearances, and is sure to start at Old Trafford.

“Iheanacho caused havoc against Spurs with his runs behind the wide central defenders, scoring once and playing in Maddison for another goal.

“Iheanacho also produced a sublime run and pass for Barnes in the same encounter, only to see the goal ruled out for offside.

“His standout pass was a defence-splitting through ball for Tete’s goal in the win over Villa.

“Erik ten Hag’s back four must be wary of the 26-year-old releasing team-mates with incisive forward passes on Sunday.“

