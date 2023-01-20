Video: Man United Defender Handed Seven-Game Ban

Manchester United loanee Eric Bailly has been issued a seven match ban for kung-fu kicking an opponent in the chest during a French Cup match, Daily Mail reports.

The incident occured in the 15th minute of Marseille’s 2-0 victory over fourth division side Hyeres, as Bailly and Almike Moussa N’Diaye both went for a bouncing ball

The Côte d’Ivoire international was just beaten to the ball and he could not halt his momentum as he went crashing into N’Diaye, kicking him in the right-hand side of his chest.

With the opponent flattened, the referee had no option but to show Bailly a straight red card.

And according to French Publication La Provence, the 28-year-old has been issued a seven match ban.

Bailly is already two games into the ban, after he was forced to sit out their Ligue 1 victories over Troyes and Lorient.

It means though that he will miss their French Cup match with Rennes as well as their Ligue 1 clashes with Monaco, Nantes, Nice and Clermont Foot.

N’Diaye was taken off the pitch on a stretcher and taken to hospital after the horrible collision, with Le Parisien reporting that he had suffered broken ribs and also had lung and liver pain

Bailly visited N’Diaye in hospital to check up on him and apologise for the tackle.

N’Diaye has now left hospital but is expected to be out for several months.

