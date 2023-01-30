Video: Man United Are The Biggest Club In England

Manchester United star Casemiro has described the Red Devils as the biggest club in England.

Recall that the Brazilian joined in the summer from Real Madrid and has made an instant impact for Erik ten Hag’s team.

Casemiro scored twice to help United win 3-1 against Reading in the FA Cup fourth round on Saturday.

“When you arrive at a new club, you always dream of making history, especially if we see the greatness of this club,” he said.

“We know the history. But, of course, I was aware of needing some time to adapt and of the rivals like Arsenal, Manchester City and Liverpool having a long-term plan before ours. They all have managers that have been there for a while and, therefore, they have an advantage.

“We have to see what the reality is, and we are still club under construction. Of course, we are already respected: the opponents know we’re strong, that we have good dynamics, the manager is doing a good job, the players as well.

“Manchester United is a big club. In my opinion, if we look at the titles, it’s the biggest in England.

“The job is on with a lot of humility by knowing there’s a lot to improve, but all the players need to be congratulated now. We’re on a good path. This is the way to win titles, but we need to keep growing.

“We know we’re progressing within a plan, step by step we’re building a well-structured team and this is important. To win titles in the future, you have to build a solid foundation.”

