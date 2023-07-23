Video: Man City Will Retain EPL Title -Wright-Phillips

Former Manchester City forward, Shaun Wright-Phillips has tipped the Citizens tp retain the Premier League title next season.

The former Chelsea man believes Pep Guardiola could still do the magic next season.

But Wright-Phillips said he is ‘not worried’ about the Gunners, insisting that ‘so many’ other teams have strengthened their squads this summer.

“We’re not worried about Arsenal next season,” he said, according to Metro.

“There are so many other teams who have got stronger since last season.

“City have dominated the Premier League for more than 10 years and the challenge is to keep on doing it.

“You never know with Pep Guardiola… After playing with four centre-backs last season, he’s probably now got something else up his sleeve.

Copyright © 2022 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in Completesports.com may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without the prior written authority of Completesports.com.