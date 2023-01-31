Video: Man City Star Close To Joining Bayern Munich After Bust-Up With Guardiola

Manchester City Portuguese star Joao Cancelo is close to a move to Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich after a bust-up with Pep Guardiola.

It was revealed on Monday that Cancelo was in talks with Bayern which came as a shock to City supporters and neutrals, as he has been a key member of Guardiola’s squad since he arrived in Manchester.



Joao Cancelo

However, according to Daily Mail the player’s relationship with Guardiola had broken down after last week’s FA Cup clash between City and Arsenal.

Cancelo was told that he would not be starting the match at the Etihad and reacted furiously by threatening to leave the club, to which he was reminded that “No player is bigger than the club”.

He had not been named in the starting lineup for the previous three games, as the manager had preferred the likes of Rico Lewis, Nathan Ake, John Stones and Kyle Walker.

The 28-year-old will now make the switch to Bayern on loan until the end of the season. The deal does include a £61.5 million buy option.

Cancelo joined City on 7 August 2019 in a six-year deal worth £27.4 million plus Danilo being sent to Juventus in part-exchange, equalling to £60 million, making him the most expensive right-back ever.

On 25 August, he made his Premier League debut against Bournemouth appearing as a late substitute for Kyle Walker in a 3–1 victory.

On 18 December, he scored his first goal for City in a 3–1 away win over Oxford United in the quarter-finals of the EFL Cup.

